Gujarat's Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra: Honoring Tribes and Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Gujarat is set to honor its tribal communities with the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra, piloted by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the event begins on November 7 from Adhyashaktidham Ambaji and spans various districts, symbolizing a tribute and an educational initiative for future generations.

This year is designated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' to emphasize the significance of tribal efforts in India's independence under Birsa Munda's leadership. The Yatra will cover both North and South Gujarat, uniting the regions in a symbol of cultural and historical celebration, backed by several prominent government officials.

Beyond commemorating tribal legacies, the event promises a plethora of activities, including cultural exhibits and government scheme presentations. Health camps, cleanliness drives, and educational events aim to merge social service with historical appreciation, bridging the current generation with India's rich tribal heritage and promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.

