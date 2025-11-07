North Korea Escalates Missile Tests Amid Stalled Diplomacy

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, as reported by South Korea's military on Friday, marking the latest in its series of weapons tests amid stalled diplomatic negotiations with Washington and Seoul.

Details regarding the type of missile and its range were not immediately released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This missile launch follows North Korea's recent artillery activities and its testing of purported hypersonic and cruise missiles, signifying a surge in military advancements.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to emphasize military expansion with recent showcases of powerful weapons during a Pyongyang parade, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain stagnant as Kim dismissed overtures from the US and heightened cooperation with Russia.