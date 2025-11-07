Left Menu

North Korea Escalates Missile Tests Amid Stalled Diplomacy

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into its eastern waters, intensifying its weapons testing while diplomatic talks with the US and South Korea remain at a standstill. The missile launch follows recent artillery activities and highlights Pyongyang's continued focus on expanding its military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:52 IST
North Korea Escalates Missile Tests Amid Stalled Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, as reported by South Korea's military on Friday, marking the latest in its series of weapons tests amid stalled diplomatic negotiations with Washington and Seoul.

Details regarding the type of missile and its range were not immediately released by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This missile launch follows North Korea's recent artillery activities and its testing of purported hypersonic and cruise missiles, signifying a surge in military advancements.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to emphasize military expansion with recent showcases of powerful weapons during a Pyongyang parade, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain stagnant as Kim dismissed overtures from the US and heightened cooperation with Russia.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

 India
4
Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025