Nuclear Debates: South Korea's Push for Submarine Self-Sufficiency

South Korea seeks enriched uranium from the U.S. for a domestically-built nuclear-powered submarine, conflicting with comments from Trump suggesting construction in Philadelphia. Debates arise over feasibility and location. Amidst this, South Korea and the U.S. are finalizing a joint fact sheet on investment and security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is pressing to secure enriched uranium from the United States to fuel a nuclear-powered submarine it plans to construct domestically, as revealed by a South Korean official. During recent summit discussions, President Lee Jae Myung requested U.S. President Donald Trump's assistance in obtaining the fuel to realize this initiative at home.

According to the official, Washington has sanctioned Seoul's use of nuclear fuel for the submarine, albeit under an agreement that prohibits reprocessing spent fuel or enriching uranium for military use. Despite possessing nuclear reactors for energy, South Korea's aspirations to build a nuclear-powered submarine are clashing with Trump's statements suggesting construction will occur at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard.

The situation has spurred debates in South Korea over the construction logistics and has led to political calls for the submarine to be built domestically. Concurrently, the U.S. and South Korea are drafting a comprehensive fact sheet detailing their new $350 billion investment agreement. This document is being refined, although both parties affirm there is no disagreement on tariff matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

