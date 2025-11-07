Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Signals Shift in Bihar's Political Landscape

Rajeev Shukla, a senior Congress leader, interprets a record voter turnout in the Bihar assembly elections as an indication of the ruling NDA's potential downfall. He predicts electoral setbacks for key ministers, including the deputy CMs, and anticipates a stronger performance from the Congress alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:12 IST
Rajeev Shukla
  • India

In a bold statement following the Bihar assembly elections' first phase, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla suggested that the record voter turnout indicated a potential shift in power. According to Shukla, the high turnout, recording 64.69%, is a historic gesture towards change and signals the NDA's possible weakening grip.

He predicts significant losses for prominent figures within the ruling coalition, including both deputy chief ministers. Shukla claimed that ground reports hinted at the loss of seats held by a majority of 15 ministers whose constituencies were involved in the recent elections.

With the Congress currently holding 19 seats, the veteran leader is optimistic that their coalition, which includes the RJD, three Left parties, and the Vikassheel Insan Party, will bolster its numbers and influence in the new assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

