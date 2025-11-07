Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct and Media Manipulation

In a pointed attack on the BJP during a rally in Banka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP leaders who cast their votes in Delhi also participated in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

Gandhi asserted that evidence of electoral fraud was uncovered, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP in last year's Haryana assembly elections, which he claimed involved 25 lakh fake entries.

He also criticized the government's focus on social media distractions and accused the NDA government of favoring corporates over farmers in financial matters, claiming media manipulation by paying TV channels to promote the Prime Minister's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)