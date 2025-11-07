Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses the Central government of neglecting sugarcane farmers by not increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a move that has fueled ongoing protests. Despite appeals and prior communication with the Center, the demands remain unmet. Tensions have escalated with public protests disrupting transportation routes.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka has accused the Central government of failing to address the concerns of sugarcane farmers, amidst ongoing protests over the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Despite repeated requests and previously sent communications to the central administration, Siddaramaiah noted a lack of cooperation from federal ministers, further impaired by no revisions to the Ethanol rate or MSP since 2019.
The protests have escalated, with demonstrators throwing slippers at State Minister Shivanand Patil's vehicle and obstructing the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Farmers are pressing for a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their yield.
