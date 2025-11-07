Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

In a recent report by poll rights body, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), it was found that more than half of the registered unrecognised political parties associated with Bihar have not adhered to mandatory financial disclosures for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to ADR's findings, out of 275 parties scrutinized, 163 have not uploaded their financial statements on the necessary public platforms. These undocumented parties constitute 59.27% of the total, indicating a troubling trend of non-compliance and lack of transparency.

The report highlights that only 67 parties have made their audit and contribution reports available, with combined incomes notably imbalanced. This financial opacity persists despite the Election Commission's de-listing of inactive parties, calling into question the integrity and operational accountability of these entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)