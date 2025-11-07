Left Menu

Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that over half of Bihar's registered unrecognised political parties have not disclosed mandatory financial information for 2023-24. Among 275 parties reviewed, 163 failed to upload audit or donation reports, highlighting major transparency issues. Significant financial disparities and non-compliance were observed.

In a recent report by poll rights body, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), it was found that more than half of the registered unrecognised political parties associated with Bihar have not adhered to mandatory financial disclosures for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to ADR's findings, out of 275 parties scrutinized, 163 have not uploaded their financial statements on the necessary public platforms. These undocumented parties constitute 59.27% of the total, indicating a troubling trend of non-compliance and lack of transparency.

The report highlights that only 67 parties have made their audit and contribution reports available, with combined incomes notably imbalanced. This financial opacity persists despite the Election Commission's de-listing of inactive parties, calling into question the integrity and operational accountability of these entities.

