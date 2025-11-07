Left Menu

BJP Launches Muslim Outreach in Kerala: Not Just for Votes

The BJP in Kerala is launching a 'Muslim Outreach Programme' to build trust with the Muslim community, clarifying it's not politically motivated. State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the initiative aims to counter false narratives that BJP opposes Muslims, promoting equal development opportunities for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:42 IST
BJP Launches Muslim Outreach in Kerala: Not Just for Votes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala announced on Friday the launch of a non-political initiative aimed at strengthening ties with the state's Muslim community. Termed the 'Muslim Outreach Programme,' the initiative is described by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as a trust-building effort, not a vote-gathering exercise.

The outreach will be managed by senior leader Abdul Salam and addresses longstanding misconceptions portraying the BJP as antagonistic towards Muslims. Chandrasekhar asserted that the BJP's intentions align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and aims to reiterate the party's commitment to serving all communities without bias.

In preparation for the local elections, BJP workers will reach out to Muslim households, distributing informational leaflets on development plans while refuting claims made by the rival CPI(M) and Congress. The BJP aims to highlight the benefits Muslims have received under Modi's nearly decade-long leadership at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions RIICO's Stand Against Jojari River Cleaning Order

Supreme Court Questions RIICO's Stand Against Jojari River Cleaning Order

 India
2
PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls

PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman's Body Found in Jharkhand Well

Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman's Body Found in Jharkhand Well

 India
4
Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Speculations

Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025