BJP Launches Muslim Outreach in Kerala: Not Just for Votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala announced on Friday the launch of a non-political initiative aimed at strengthening ties with the state's Muslim community. Termed the 'Muslim Outreach Programme,' the initiative is described by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as a trust-building effort, not a vote-gathering exercise.

The outreach will be managed by senior leader Abdul Salam and addresses longstanding misconceptions portraying the BJP as antagonistic towards Muslims. Chandrasekhar asserted that the BJP's intentions align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and aims to reiterate the party's commitment to serving all communities without bias.

In preparation for the local elections, BJP workers will reach out to Muslim households, distributing informational leaflets on development plans while refuting claims made by the rival CPI(M) and Congress. The BJP aims to highlight the benefits Muslims have received under Modi's nearly decade-long leadership at the national level.

