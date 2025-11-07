Left Menu

Controversial Sniper Rifle Sale to Brazil's BOPE Sparks Human Rights Concerns

The U.S. government approved a contentious sale of sniper rifles to Brazil’s BOPE police unit, despite opposition from diplomats fearing potential human rights abuses. The sale of 20 rifles in 2023 preceded a deadly BOPE operation with significant fatalities, stirring international criticism over police conduct and U.S. foreign policy.

In a controversial move, the U.S. government authorized the sale of sniper rifles to Brazil's elite police unit BOPE despite reservations from diplomats concerned about potential misuse in unlawful killings. This decision has ignited debates on foreign arms sales amid human rights allegations.

The sale, completed in 2023 and involving 20 sniper rifles from U.S.-based Daniel Defense LLC, came as BOPE conducted an operation leading to over 120 deaths, many allegedly unlawful. Internal documents reveal the contentious nature of the deal and the involvement of key political figures in championing it.

Human rights groups have criticized the decision, noting BOPE's notorious record of police brutality and the problematic relationship between U.S. foreign aid and local law enforcement in countries with poor human rights records. The incident underscores the complexities of balancing foreign policy, security interests, and ethical considerations.

