PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued his criticism of the Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of being eager to regain power without concern for public welfare. He spoke at a rally in Bihar, stressing support from women voters and ridiculing the Opposition's alleged internal rifts and untrustworthy promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on the Mahagathbandhan a day after the first phase of polling in Bihar, accusing them of having no intention of serving the public and labelling them as 'people of jungle raj'. At a rally, he expressed gratitude for the strong turnout for NDA candidates and sought further support.

Modi critiqued the opposition for seeking power with dishonest intentions, asserting they aim to intimidate and exploit vulnerable communities, while contrasting their destructive stance against the responsibilities of building and development.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Modi also mocked rifts within the Mahagathbandhan, particularly between Congress and RJD, describing them as lacking trust in each other. This comes amid Bihar's assembly elections reaching their second phase, affecting 122 seats across 20 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

