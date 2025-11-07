Left Menu

Countdown to Decision: The Future of the Franco-German Fighter Jet FCAS

Germany is set to make a decision on the future of the Franco-German fighter jet, FCAS, by the year's end. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius discussed this with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. France remains committed, despite the pivotal role of Dassault's Eric Trappier in public communication.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is holding firm on its deadline to decide on the future of the Franco-German fighter jet FCAS, as reiterated by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a press briefing in Berlin. He confirmed ongoing discussions with Chancellor Friedrich Merz this week regarding the strategic initiative.

Pistorius stated unequivocally, "We stick with the plan to take a decision by the end of the year, no matter what this decision will look like." However, he mentioned that the timing of a trilateral ministerial meeting with France and a third party remains undecided.

Despite France's expressed intent to proceed with the project, spearheaded by Dassault's Eric Trappier, Pistorius noted that the final call isn't solely in the hands of the French government, highlighting the complexities inherent in multinational defense collaborations.

