Zohran Mamdani captured the New York City mayor's office with promises that captivated young voters: freezing rent, free buses, and universal childcare. His victory speech was a testament to a campaign strategy crafted by strategist Morris Katz, who credited Mamdani's bold vision rooted in equality and youth-centric values.

Travelers and airlines across the U.S. are in disarray following the Trump administration's decision to reduce flights due to a shortage of air traffic controllers amid an ongoing government shutdown. The cuts, beginning soon, are set to result in the cancellation of up to 1,800 domestic flights daily, severely affecting travel plans.

In another development, Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House, announced her retirement, bringing an era to a close. While U.S. economic activity stalls without the release of key employment reports, controversies, like a lawsuit against the gaming platform Roblox, highlight ongoing challenges in domestic policies and regulations.

