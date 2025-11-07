Global Diplomatic Flurry: Political Leaders in Action

Global diplomacy and politics are set to take center stage as world leaders embark on a series of key meetings and state visits from November 7. Scheduled events include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosting his Romanian counterpart, as well as Argentina's President Javier Milei participating at the Council of the Americas in New York.

In Italy, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni meet, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the Canadian Club Toronto on budget matters. Meanwhile, Brazil hosts the COP30 Climate Summit, marking significant environmental discussions on its final day.

Additional diplomatic activities include Malaysian royalty traveling to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, French President Emmanuel Macron visiting Mexico, and other international leaders converging for summit meetings in Santa Marta, Colombia, and Ontario, Canada. The agenda underlines a collective focus on diplomatic cooperation, economic integration, and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)