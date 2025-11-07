Left Menu

Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

US President Donald Trump expressed interest in visiting India, calling PM Modi a friend. Trump's possible visit coincides with the Quad summit in New Delhi. Amid trade tensions and defense claims, Trump states India stopped buying Russian oil due to tariffs. India sees US tariffs as unfair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has indicated his plans to potentially visit India next year, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great man" and a "friend." Trump conveyed his intentions during a question-and-answer session in the Oval Office, referencing Modi's invitation and his own enthusiasm for the trip.

The prospective visit aligns with the Quad summit set to take place in New Delhi, with Australia and Japan's leaders already expected to join. However, official dates remain unconfirmed. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refrained from commenting on Trump's visit, pledging updates once available.

Trump's discourse extended to trade dynamics, asserting that India has scaled back on Russian oil purchases due to US-imposed tariffs. Additionally, Trump claimed credit for mitigating Indo-Pakistani tensions through economic measures, a narrative India consistently denies, citing its autonomous operation "Sindoor" targeting terror within Pakistani-controlled territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

