Justice Department Backs Trump: Landmark Case Seeks Overturn in Conviction

The U.S. government is urging the dismissal of President Donald Trump's criminal conviction related to hush money payments, citing reliance on improper evidence and violation of federal law. The Justice Department backed Trump's legal theory that he deserved immunity for his official acts while in office.

In a significant move, the Department of Justice filed a brief with a Manhattan appeals court, asserting that Trump's actions as president should not be subject to criminal scrutiny. The filing referenced a Supreme Court decision that shields former presidents from prosecution over official acts and limits discussion of these acts during cases concerning private conduct.

The recent court proceedings were aimed at overturning Trump's conviction on charges of falsifying business records. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has asked a judge to consider transferring the case to federal court, potentially expediting a resolution. Trump's previous sentencing to unconditional discharge was noted as a preventive measure against further electoral disruptions.