Hungary Secures Exemption from US Sanctions on Russian Energy
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that Hungary has received an exemption from US sanctions against Russian energy. The exemption was granted after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump. This move ensures the continued flow of Russian oil and gas to Hungary, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations.
President Trump expressed understanding, citing Hungary's unique geographic challenges. Orbán emphasized the crucial nature of the arrangement for his landlocked nation, highlighting potential repercussions of the sanctions on the Hungarian populace.
Amidst Washington maneuvers, a bipartisan group of US senators petitioned Hungary to reduce its Russian energy reliance. Yet, Hungary remains resolute, pursuing an American nuclear energy cooperation deal as it navigates alliances in the global energy landscape.