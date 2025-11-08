Hungary Secures Exemption from US Sanctions on Russian Energy

Hungary has secured a vital exemption from US sanctions on Russian energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared after discussions with President Donald Trump at the White House. This development ensures uninterrupted supply of Russian oil and gas to Hungary, a move that underscores the close relationship between the two leaders.

President Trump expressed understanding, citing Hungary's unique geographic challenges. Orbán emphasized the crucial nature of the arrangement for his landlocked nation, highlighting potential repercussions of the sanctions on the Hungarian populace.

Amidst Washington maneuvers, a bipartisan group of US senators petitioned Hungary to reduce its Russian energy reliance. Yet, Hungary remains resolute, pursuing an American nuclear energy cooperation deal as it navigates alliances in the global energy landscape.