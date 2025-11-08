U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threats

In a statement made on Friday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States would not be represented at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in South Africa. Trump cited what he described as "human rights abuses" within the country as the primary reason.

The president specifically pointed to what he claimed were violent attacks and illegal confiscations of land from Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch and other European settlers, despite South Africa's denial of these allegations. The decision affects the attendance of Vice President JD Vance, who was expected to attend.

Trump, who has previously criticized South Africa's domestic and international policies, also announced plans to host the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, Florida. U.S. tensions with South Africa were highlighted earlier this year when Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted a G20 meeting held in the country.