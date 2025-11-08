Left Menu

U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threats

President Donald Trump announced that no U.S. officials will attend the G20 summit in South Africa, citing alleged "human rights abuses" against white Afrikaners. The South African government denies these allegations. The U.S. plans to host the 2026 G20 in Miami, amid criticism of South Africa's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 04:34 IST
U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threats
Donald Trump

In a statement made on Friday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States would not be represented at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in South Africa. Trump cited what he described as "human rights abuses" within the country as the primary reason.

The president specifically pointed to what he claimed were violent attacks and illegal confiscations of land from Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch and other European settlers, despite South Africa's denial of these allegations. The decision affects the attendance of Vice President JD Vance, who was expected to attend.

Trump, who has previously criticized South Africa's domestic and international policies, also announced plans to host the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, Florida. U.S. tensions with South Africa were highlighted earlier this year when Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted a G20 meeting held in the country.

TRENDING

1
Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

 Global
2
U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threats

U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threa...

 Global
3
Tensions Surge: North Korea's Military Threat and U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers

Tensions Surge: North Korea's Military Threat and U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers

 Global
4
Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025