FCC Oversight: Carr's Day of Reckoning

Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, is scheduled to testify on December 17 before the Senate Commerce Committee. This comes after Carr faced bipartisan backlash for attempting to pressure broadcasters to take ABC's late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

The oversight hearing, announced by committee chair Senator Ted Cruz late on Friday, aims to scrutinize Carr's actions and others within the FCC. The session will also include testimony from commissioners Olivia Trusty and Anna Gomez, offering a comprehensive look into the commission's recent undertakings.

The planned hearing was initially reported by Reuters in October, setting the stage for a potentially contentious session that could have significant implications for media freedom and FCC oversight.