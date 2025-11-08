Left Menu

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Full SNAP Funding Amid Shutdown Chaos

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Trump administration to withhold $4 billion in SNAP funding amid a government shutdown, sparking a legal battle. The lower court's order to fully fund SNAP for November was paused, affecting 42 million low-income Americans reliant on this aid.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday temporarily permitted the Trump administration to withhold about $4 billion in funds needed to fully support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), amidst the ongoing federal government shutdown. This administrative stay, issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, allows a lower court more time to review the administration's formal request for partial funding of SNAP for November.

The government had urgently requested the top court to halt a Rhode Island-based judge's order requiring full funding of the food aid program, which costs between $8.5 billion and $9 billion monthly. U.S. District Judge John McConnell's ruling, against the administration's proposal of $4.65 billion in emergency funding, was challenged as the Justice Department warned of potential 'further shutdown chaos.'

Despite the administration seeking to pause McConnell's directive, states such as New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have responded by directing full SNAP benefits issuance for November. This legal tussle underscores the tension between the federal administration and state initiatives to support vulnerable populations through SNAP, as beneficiaries face increasing hardships.

