Operation Sindoor: A Game-Changer in India's Anti-Terror Strategy

Operation Sindoor represents a pivotal moment in India's national security posture, according to retired Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Gen Naravane highlighted the operation's role in demonstrating India's resolve against terrorism.

The operation, launched on May 7, 2025, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, signaled a robust tri-services response that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Vikas Swarup, former Ambassador to Canada, described it as a transition from ineffective diplomatic measures to decisive military action, affirming India's rejection of external mediation despite US President Trump's interventions.

Gen Naravane underscored the necessity of enhancing capabilities in emerging fields like drones and unmanned systems. Echoing a famous quote from Roman general Vegetius, he stressed the importance of military preparedness to ensure peace.