Operation Sindoor: A Game-Changer in India's Anti-Terror Strategy
Operation Sindoor marks a significant shift in India's anti-terrorism policy, as highlighted by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack, the operation showcased India's military prowess and its stance against external mediation, emphasizing decisive action over diplomatic dossiers.
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor represents a pivotal moment in India's national security posture, according to retired Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Gen Naravane highlighted the operation's role in demonstrating India's resolve against terrorism.
The operation, launched on May 7, 2025, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, signaled a robust tri-services response that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Vikas Swarup, former Ambassador to Canada, described it as a transition from ineffective diplomatic measures to decisive military action, affirming India's rejection of external mediation despite US President Trump's interventions.
Gen Naravane underscored the necessity of enhancing capabilities in emerging fields like drones and unmanned systems. Echoing a famous quote from Roman general Vegetius, he stressed the importance of military preparedness to ensure peace.