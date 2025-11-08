Left Menu

PM, CM should be ashamed: Rahul while sharing video of kids having mid-day meals in MP on newspapers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:56 IST
PM, CM should be ashamed: Rahul while sharing video of kids having mid-day meals in MP on newspapers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on X of school children in Madhya Pradesh having their mid-day meals on a newspaper and said the chief minister and the prime minister should be ashamed for nurturing the future of the country in such a pitiable state.

In a post along with the video, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ''development'' is just an illusion and the party's real secret of coming to power is ''vyavastha'' (the system).

''I am heading to Madhya Pradesh today. And ever since I saw this news that children there are being served mid-day meals on newspapers, my heart is broken.

''These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests and they are not even getting a plate of dignity,'' Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

''More than 20 years of BJP government and they have even stolen the plates of children -- their 'development' is just an illusion, the real secret to coming to power is 'vyavastha','' he alleged.

''Such a chief minister and prime minister should feel ashamed for nurturing the future of the country's children in this pitiable state,'' the Congress leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

