BJP has turned Goa into lawless state: Kejriwal

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of turning Goa into a lawless state, claiming a rise in crime.

''Murders, shootings, daylight robbery. What is happening in Goa? This is a total collapse of law & order in Goa under the BJP.'' Just in the last few days, a Goan opposing hill cutting gets murdered; citizens are shot at over illegal sand extraction; a youth is beaten inside a police station; people are killed in Saligao in a pool of blood,'' Kejriwal stated on X handle. Accusing the BJP of turning Goa into a ''lawless state'', the former Delhi chief minister cited various clippings of the newspapers.

The allegations were raised against the backdrop of the recent attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar by seven people, all of whom were habitual offenders. Concerns have also been raised over the rising gang fights in the state, which prompted the Goa government to authorise its two district collectors to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act for three months.

Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Manoj Naik issued an order on Thursday giving the two district magistrates (collectors) the power to invoke NSA for three months, citing "prevailing circumstances" in the coastal state, officials had said. The AAP has two MLAs in the Goa legislative assembly.

