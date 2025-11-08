Ease of justice must to ensure ease of living, language of law should be simple: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that ease of justice is a must to ensure ease of living and ease of doing business, and called for simplification of legal language so that it is understood by those seeking justice.

''Social justice can be ensured only when justice reaches everyone irrespective of their social or financial background,'' the prime minister said at an inaugural session of the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms.

Justice must be available to everyone and ease of justice is a must to ensure ease of living and ease of doing business, he said.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the government has taken several steps to improve the ''ease of justice'' in recent years and will further accelerate this process.

''The language of law should be one that is understood by those seeking justice. When people understand law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and fewer lawsuits,'' he said.

Judgements and legal documents should be provided in local languages, Modi said, noting the Supreme Court is taking significant steps in this regard.

