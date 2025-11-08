Left Menu

Ease of justice must to ensure ease of living, language of law should be simple: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:34 IST
Ease of justice must to ensure ease of living, language of law should be simple: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that ease of justice is a must to ensure ease of living and ease of doing business, and called for simplification of legal language so that it is understood by those seeking justice.

''Social justice can be ensured only when justice reaches everyone irrespective of their social or financial background,'' the prime minister said at an inaugural session of the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms.

Justice must be available to everyone and ease of justice is a must to ensure ease of living and ease of doing business, he said.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the government has taken several steps to improve the ''ease of justice'' in recent years and will further accelerate this process.

''The language of law should be one that is understood by those seeking justice. When people understand law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and fewer lawsuits,'' he said.

Judgements and legal documents should be provided in local languages, Modi said, noting the Supreme Court is taking significant steps in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

 India
2
JD Vance hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, sparking debate on interfaith marriage

JD Vance hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, sparking debate on i...

 United States
3
DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

 India
4
Khera's 'katta' remarks show Cong's frustration as NDA set to retain power in Bihar: BJP

Khera's 'katta' remarks show Cong's frustration as NDA set to retain power i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025