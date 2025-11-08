Mother Eliswa Vakayil declared 'Blessed' at Vallarpadam Basilica

Mother Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun in the Kerala Catholic Church, was on Saturday elevated as ''Blessed'' at the Vallarpadam Basilica here, the Verapoly Archdiocese said.

According to a press release issued by the Archdiocese, the declaration was made by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang, Malaysia, and representative of Pope Leo XIV, during an evening ceremony.

The bells of the church rang as Cardinal Sebastian Francis announced the beatification.

While making the announcement, he said that the holy, courageous, and unwavering life of faith and love of Mother Eliswa will be an inspiration to many.

During the service, Verapoly Archdiocese Metropolitan Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil presented the formal request to declare Mother Eliswa as Blessed.

The Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop Dr Leopoldo Girelli, delivered a special message from the Vatican.

Following the Holy Mass, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) President Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath released a souvenir—the Novena of Eliswa, while Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) President Archbishop Dr Varghese Chakkalackal released a coffee table book as a commemorative souvenir.

The celebrations concluded with a procession carrying the portrait of Blessed Mother Eliswa into the Basilica, the release said.

Eliswa Vakayil, founder of the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites (TOCD), was born on October 15, 1831, in Ochanthuruth near Kochi, and died on July 18, 1913, in Varapuzha.

Pope Leo XIV gave approval this year for declaring her Blessed, while Pope Francis had earlier recognised her as Venerable for her life of holiness and service.

