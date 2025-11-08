Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:51 IST
Indian Air Force Air Marshal inspects operational readiness of Avadi Air Force Station
Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, on Saturday, inspected the operational readiness of the Air Force Station at Avadi near here.

Upon their arrival, Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, along with his wife Ritu Garg, was received by Air Commodore Pradeep Sharma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station and Group Captain Rachna Sharma (Retd), President of the Air Force Families Welfare Association (local).

During his visit, Vijay Kumar Garg was apprised of the role and task undertaken by the Avadi Air Force Station.

He visited various sites -- sections and hangars of the Depot and inspected the operational readiness of the Station, an official release said here on Saturday.

During his interaction with the 'station personnel,' he emphasised the need for good logistics and maintenance practices.

He expressed his satisfaction over the activities being undertaken by the Air Force Station and acknowledged its vital role, the release said.

Garg congratulated the station personnel for upholding high standards in logistics, maintenance, administration and training activities.

During the visit, Ritu Garg was acquainted with the various welfare activities being run by the Association. She interacted with the members and encouraged them to keep pace with the changing times of social media.

