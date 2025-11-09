Left Menu

BSF DG leads Jammu Marathon, first such initiative since Operation Sindoor

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Sunday flagged off the Jammu Marathon, marking the first major public event by the force post Operation Sindoor.The marathon, organised by the BSF, Jammu frontier to commemorate the 60th Raising Day of the force, was meant to promote physical fitness and a drug-free lifestyle among the youth and witnessed enthusiastic participation from civilians, security personnel and students.According to the Border Security Force BSF, over 6,000 people from across the country have registered for the marathon covering 42 km, 21 km and 10 km race categories besides the 5 km run for fun.

Updated: 09-11-2025 10:31 IST
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Sunday flagged off the Jammu Marathon, marking the first major public event by the force post Operation Sindoor.

The marathon, organised by the BSF, Jammu frontier to commemorate the 60th Raising Day of the force, was meant to promote physical fitness and a drug-free lifestyle among the youth and witnessed enthusiastic participation from civilians, security personnel and students.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), over 6,000 people from across the country have registered for the marathon covering 42 km, 21 km and 10 km race categories besides the 5 km run for fun. Some foreigners also took part in the marathon.

Many runners were seen holding national flags and also chanting slogans in praise of the country and the BSF.

"This is for the first time that BSF is organising a marathon in Jammu to promote physical fitness and a drug-free India. When we become fitness conscious, it naturally has a positive impact on our nation. The prime minister's Fit India initiative will truly be fulfilled when every citizen adopts a healthy lifestyle," the DG BSF told reporters.

Highlighting the BSF's vital role in Operation Sindoor, he said the operation was widely hailed and had strengthened public trust in the force.

"Many young people are joining the BSF, and this successful marathon is a small yet meaningful example of how the force remains connected with the public in its mission to make the nation drug-free," he said.

The BSF chief said the growing interest in joining the force reflects the increasing faith citizens have in the force. "We will continue to safeguard the country with even greater dedication and zeal." Thanking the people for joining the marathon, Chawdhary said they have come from far off places and also lauded the cooperation of the J-K government and local administration.

Several runners from Kenya also joined the marathon and lauded the BSF for providing them an opportunity to visit the place.

"I am excited because it is a good initiative by the BSF… it is my first visit to Jammu and the weather is good, the atmosphere peaceful and everything is okay," a participant said.

