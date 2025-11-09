Left Menu

Woman doctor's suicide: Prakash Ambedkar demands unbiased probe

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday met the family members of the female doctor, whose purported suicide led to the sacking of a police official over allegations of rape, in Beed district, and demanded an unbiased investigation by the SIT.

Updated: 09-11-2025 18:45 IST
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday met the family members of the female doctor, whose purported suicide led to the sacking of a police official over allegations of rape, in Beed district, and demanded an unbiased investigation by the SIT. ''The SIT must first investigate all postmortem reports filed over the last year, especially those conducted under the young doctor's supervision (who is now deceased), to ascertain the extent of the pressure she was facing,'' he told reporters.

If pressure is established, the probe must expand to identify the individuals responsible, whether they belong to the police, medical community, political, or social fields. He also called for a scrutiny of the call records of all individuals who contacted the doctor during the relevant period to uncover the ''real cause'' behind the tragic incident.

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23.

A 'suicide note' written on her palm alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested. Subsequently, Badane was sacked from the police force. Ambedkar urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to honour the promise of a government job to a member of the deceased doctor's family.

''The Chief Minister makes statements instantly, like 'instant Idli,' but the subsequent information is contradictory. He must verify the information provided by the police,'' Ambedkar added. He also expressed deep concern over the ''unstable social situation'' in Beed, attributing it to attempts by political elements to escalate tensions between the Maratha and Vanjari communities. ''The Governor and the Chief Minister, as the two most important figures in the state, must intervene immediately to ensure peace and communal harmony in Beed,'' he added.

