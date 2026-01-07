Prakash Ambedkar Accuses BJP of Coercion Ahead of Civic Polls

In a pointed accusation, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has charged the BJP with employing coercive tactics to prevent rival parties from forming alliances in the run-up to the civic elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Ambedkar alleged that while the BJP has formed selective alliances, it is engaging in pressure and blackmail to thwart attempts by other parties to join forces. He warned that these actions pose a threat to the survival of political diversity.

As Nagpur prepares for its municipal elections on January 15, Ambedkar urged voters to cast their ballots against the BJP, emphasizing the historical importance of diverse leadership in the democratic process.