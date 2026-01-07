Left Menu

Prakash Ambedkar Accuses BJP of Coercion Ahead of Civic Polls

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar claims the BJP is using coercive tactics to block alliances ahead of the upcoming civic polls. Addressing a press conference, Ambedkar warned that selective alliances and political blackmail threaten party existence. Elections are set for January 15 in Nagpur.

  • India

In a pointed accusation, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has charged the BJP with employing coercive tactics to prevent rival parties from forming alliances in the run-up to the civic elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Ambedkar alleged that while the BJP has formed selective alliances, it is engaging in pressure and blackmail to thwart attempts by other parties to join forces. He warned that these actions pose a threat to the survival of political diversity.

As Nagpur prepares for its municipal elections on January 15, Ambedkar urged voters to cast their ballots against the BJP, emphasizing the historical importance of diverse leadership in the democratic process.

