Poll campaigns end in Budgam; NC, PDP hold roadshows on last day

The campaigning for Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir came to an end on Sunday, even as the ruling National Conference and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party made last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani joined party candidate Aga Syed Mehmood for a roadshow, which passed through the urban areas of Budgam assembly segment.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also embarked on a roadshow in support of her party candidate Aga Syed Muntazir.

There are 17 candidates in fray for the Budgam bypoll, where voting will be held on Tuesday.

Besides Mehmood and Muntazir, other key candidates include Bharatiya Janata Party's Syed Mohsin, Awami Ittehad Party's Nazir Ahmad Khan, Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohiuddin.

A bypoll was necessitated in Budgam as Omar Abdullah vacated the seat, retaining Ganderbal after winning both the constituencies in the 2024 assembly elections. Budgam has been a bastion of National Conference, with Aga Ruhullah Mehdi winning the seat in the 2002, 2008 and 2014 assembly polls before Abdullah won it in 2024.

Mehdi, who is now a Lok Sabha member after winning from Srinagar on the National Conference ticket, has since fallen out with the party leadership over several issues, including the current reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehdi did not campaign for the party candidate for the upcoming by-election.

On the last day of campaigning, Abdullah, who has addressed several election rallies in the last three days, focused on Budgam's development.

At a roadside meeting in Ompora, which connects Budgam town to Srinagar, Abdullah said, ''I have heard Ompora's voice. The electricity issues are being fixed and the road to Ompora is now declared NH-44A. Together, we're bringing a real change, not just promises.'' The PDP also made a last-minute pitch, saying that Budgam's problems have never been addressed in the last 50 years.

''Budgam has voted for the National Conference since 1977. They were in the government for many decades, but what did they do for the people here? It is time for a change, it is time you give a chance to the PDP,'' Mehbooba said at an election meeting.

Taking to social media, the PDP claimed that people are rallying behind Mehbooba and Muntazir in the Budgam bypoll.

''People are rallying behind Mehbooba Mufti and Aga Syed Muntazir Sahab, rejecting years of neglect and broken promises. These campaign moments reflect a movement grounded in dignity, justice and real change,'' the PDP posted on X.

The BJP also put up an intensive campaign with senior leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma, canvassing for party candidate Syed Mohsin.

Other leaders who campaigned for Mohsin included Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana and party general secretary Ashok Koul.

Meanwhile, the Budgam district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the district from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11, marking the start of the election silence period.

All unlawful assemblies, public meetings, rallies, and election-related gatherings are banned under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Section 189 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to ensure peaceful polling, the order read.

