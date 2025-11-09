Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori'.

Gandhi, addressing poll rallies in Bihar's Kishanganj and Purnea on the final day of campaign, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.

''Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our 'vote chori' (vote theft) allegations, as the truth is now out in front of people The PM, Shah can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori','' the former Congress president claimed.

''I recently exposed 'vote chori' on a big scale in Haryana, which has around two crore voters, and where the electoral rolls had around 25 lakh names. Till date, neither Modi nor (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar have had the courage to stand up say 'Rahul Gandhi is telling a lie'', he said.

Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will 100 per cent form government in Bihar if the people come together and stop vote theft.

''In Bihar, I can say with certainty that the 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance) is going to form the next government. There is a cent per cent chance. But, you must prevent the BJP from vote theft. Be on the guard at polling stations on the day when votes will be cast (November 11). It is now the duty of every youngster, labourer and farmer to thwart vote theft in Bihar,'' the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

In Purnea, where he addressed his last election rally in Bihar, Gandhi briefly interacted with journalists and made a fervent appeal to the ''generation Z of Bihar''.

''I want to say this to the youth, the generation Z of Bihar. You have a big responsibility. You must not let vote theft in your state. Your future has been stolen away by Modi and Nitish Kumar for the benefit of big Ambani and Adani and that is the reason why they take recourse to 'vote chori''', said the Congress leader.

At his rallies in the 'Seemanchal' region of Bihar, which has a substantial population of Muslims, Gandhi said the BJP and RSS have been pursuing a divisive agenda, with the objective of deflecting attention from vote theft.

''I have been fighting against their divisive agenda for some time. Modi and the BJP-RSS are full of divisiveness and hatred. I, on the other hand, have love mixed in the blood that flows in my veins,'' he said.

''Modi and Shah are scared of the people's voice. They have betrayed the soul of India. They are bound to be caught,'' the Rae Bareli MP asserted.

The Congress leader also blamed economic policies of the PM, and his ally Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, for the dismal state of employment generation in the state.

''People from Bihar can be seen in cities like Bengaluru and far-flung states like Arunachal Pradesh, helping build roads, schools, colleges and hospitals. Why can such hard-working people not get work at home? Gandhi asked.

Nitish Kumar should tell us why in 20 years he has not been able to set up food processing units in a state, which has such a rich harvest of fish and foxnuts (makhana), he said.

''The CM does not want employment for the youth of Bihar , who do not want to remain labourers,'' Gandhi said at the Purnea rally.

He also alleged that land is given away to big corporates at throwaway prices in the state.

Amit Shah has the temerity to say that because of scarcity of land, Bihar cannot witness industrial growth. But, his government finds a way out for giving away 1,000 acres of land, at a throwaway price, to a business house, Gandhi said, hinting at a power plant in Bhagalpur district.

''I can tell you with certainty that the BJP-led government will not be able to form the next government in the state. Nitish Kumar will never be able to head a government in Bihar,'' the Congress leader added.

