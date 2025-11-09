Over 5.15 crore voter forms distributed by BLOs in Bengal; EC to probe reported irregularities

As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, more than 5.15 crore enumeration forms were distributed by over 80,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) on the fifth day, an Election Commission official said on Sunday.

The exercise, which began on November 4, will continue till December 4. More than 5.15 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the state up to 8 pm on November 9, the official said.

''Adequate security personnel are accompanying the BLOs for their safety. Yesterday, there were no untoward incidents reported from anywhere in the state,'' the EC official said.

Asked about reports of irregularities during the exercise, the official said all complaints would be investigated.

In Kolkata, controversy arose after a BLO was allegedly seen distributing forms at Sahapur School in New Alipore. While the officer maintained she was conducting house-to-house visits covering over 1,000 households, Congress leader Asutosh claimed the BLO distributed forms inside the school with guidance from local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Local TMC representatives denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

In another development, 27 enumeration forms from Balurghat Assembly seat were found on a roadside in Kalna, Purba Bardhaman district, police said. In Paschim Medinipur, a BLO reportedly asked her husband to distribute forms on her behalf. She later admitted to the act, citing work pressure and promised it would not recur.

An official from the Chief Electoral Officer's department said all allegations of irregularities would be investigated and appropriate action taken.

The SIR is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years. The last such revision of voters' lists was held in 2002.

