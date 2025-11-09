Goa jobs scam: Cops record statement of accused over claim's of minister and IAS officer's role

Goa Crime Branch recorded the statement of an accused in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam on Sunday after she claimed that a minister, an IAS officer, and an engineer were also involved in the racket, a police officer said.

Puja Naik, arrested last year and currently out on bail, posted a video on social media on Friday alleging the involvement of a minister from the Sawant-led cabinet and two others in the multi-crore scam.

Without naming the minister, a senior IAS officer, and an engineer, Naik claimed that she had been collecting money from victims on their behalf who are yet to return around Rs 17 crore.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the police would record Naik's statement on the issue.

''Her statement would be recorded in the presence of a magistrate and the police. Let her reveal the name of the minister or whoever she claims to have been involved in the statement,'' he said.

The chief minister warned of ''strict action'' against those guilty only if the probe proves their involvement.

The crime branch summoned Naik on Sunday evening at its office at Ribandar near Panaji and recorded her statement, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta told PTI.

''The content of her statement is being examined,'' he said. When asked whether a separate FIR has been filed, Gupta said that the course of action is yet to be decided. Naik was arrested last October, following allegations against her of accepting money from people on the promise of government jobs. Cases have been registered against her in different police stations in the coastal state, including Ponda and Bicholim.

Several complaints had been filed across Goa, with many government job aspirants alleging they were forced to pay lakhs of rupees to some people under the pretext of facilitating employment, leading to several arrests.

