Controversy Erupts in Odisha Assembly Over Alleged Insult to Iconic Leader Biju Patnaik

The Odisha Assembly was temporarily adjourned on Tuesday following a commotion incited by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial statement about former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Opposition members, including BJD, Congress, and CPI(M), vehemently protested Dubey's remarks, demanding a response from the state's BJP government.

Dubey's claim that Biju Patnaik served as a link between Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the 1960s Sino-Indian war stirred outrage nationwide, with BJD MPs voicing strong objections in the Rajya Sabha. In Odisha, the comments provoked public demonstrations and effigies of Dubey being burned, further heightening tensions.

Despite Dubey's clarification respecting Patnaik's legacy, BJD leaders demanded an unconditional apology. The assembly continued its agitation, seeking a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Meanwhile, senior BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain requested to move a motion condemning the remarks, reflecting ongoing political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)