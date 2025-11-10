Impeached South Korean Leader Faces New Charges Amidst Drone Controversy

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol is facing fresh criminal allegations, with prosecutors accusing him of orchestrating drone flights over North Korea to escalate tensions and validate the imposition of martial law.

These accusations come amidst an already volatile political climate following Yoon's impeachment and removal from office. In December 2024, Yoon enacted martial law, positioning soldiers around the National Assembly, leading to his subsequent arrest on charges, including leading a rebellion. His political adversary, President Lee Jae Myung, initiated independent inquiries into Yoon's decision to declare martial law, as well as other serious charges involving his administration.

The new allegations suggest that Yoon and his defense officials flew drones over North Korea in October 2024, leading to accusations of advancing enemy interests and abuse of power. While North Korea claimed the South deployed drones to distribute propaganda, South Korea's military denied confirmation of such events, causing increased regional tensions. Despite denying involvement, Yoon's trial for directing rebellion continues, facing potential severe penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)