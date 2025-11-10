Pradhan Criticizes Gandhi's Disconnect with Gen Z Amidst Bihar Elections
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being out of touch with India's realities, especially regarding the Gen Z demographic. Amidst ongoing Bihar elections, Pradhan accuses Gandhi of arrogance and questions his right to criticize constitutional bodies. Meanwhile, opposition voices dismiss Gandhi's influence on Gen Z.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being disconnected from the realities of the nation. Pradhan claims that Gandhi, having been 'born with a golden spoon', remains out of touch with the challenges facing India's Generation Z.
In an interview with ANI, Pradhan condemned Gandhi's comments on the Special Intensive Revision and questioned his right to criticize constitutional entities like the Election Commission. "Gen Z is not receptive to his arrogance," Pradhan declared, highlighting tensions as Bihar undergoes critical elections.
Gandhi, however, continues to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials of electoral malpractices, urging young voters to remain vigilant. Yet, political strategist Prashant Kishor has questioned Gandhi's influence over Gen Z, suggesting that Bihar's youths are politically engaged but not easily swayed by external calls.
