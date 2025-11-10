West Bengal's SIR Drive Sparks Community Mobilization Amid Election Concerns

In West Bengal, an unprecedented mobilization drive has been launched by minority organizations, mosque committees, and prominent clerics to assist Muslims with electoral form-filling. This initiative comes amid mounting concerns of potential harassment and confusion as the region gears up for the high-stakes 2026 assembly polls.

Religious leaders and social groups are issuing public appeals from approximately 40,000 mosques across the state, urging the community to complete the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with vigilance and to stay calm. The motivation behind this massive effort is to guide residents through the process and ensure their electoral rights remain protected.

The exercise, which involves thousands of booth-level officers visiting households to distribute forms, has been shadowed by anxiety over exclusion risks. Prominent figures such as Imam Fazlur Rehman and Minority Affairs Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury are actively spearheading efforts to clear the fog of confusion surrounding the SIR process, emphasizing that maintaining accurate documentation is key.