BJP MP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Polls Controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jaiswal stated on Monday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are disturbed by the historic voter turnout witnessed in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections. He dismissed allegations that voter turnout data was being concealed, asserting that neither Tejashwi nor Rahul is taken seriously by the public.

Jaiswal added that voting figures were announced hourly and described the turnout as record-breaking. According to him, the high participation indicates to both Gandhi and Yadav that power is slipping away from them, reducing their aims to securing wins in just 20 seats. In response to Gandhi's claims of collusion between the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jaiswal criticized their objection to voter identity verification as being motivated by vote bank politics.

Jaiswal further claimed that demands for deceased voter removal and infiltrator birth proof are opposed by Gandhi and Yadav. He dismissed Gandhi's press conferences on electoral fraud as deceitful and questioned his comprehension, noting that despite approaching senior citizen status, Gandhi lacks common sense. His comments followed Yadav's demand for explanations from the ECI on the undisclosed voter turnout figures amidst claims of security lapses and scatterings of VVPAT slips.

