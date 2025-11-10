Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Aims to Break 20-Year Governance Cycle

On the brink of the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge confidently declared that the opposition Mahagathbandhan is poised to liberate Bihar from 20 years of ineffective governance. Promising sweeping reforms, Kharge assured voters of job creation and halting migration if they assume power.

Kharge stressed that the Mahagathbandhan government would eradicate decades of weak rule, bringing an end to the migration crisis and empowering the youth with job opportunities. The leader's post on platform X underscored a commitment to the economic upliftment of all societal sections and the restoration of Bihar's dignity.

The coalition aims to address social injustices, ensuring that marginalized communities, including Dalits, tribals, and other backward classes, receive their rights. Kharge emphasized the dedication towards women, farmers, and youth, reinforcing the coalition's guarantee of transforming Bihar. The voting process spans across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, with significant attention on regions like East Champaran and West Champaran, where the ruling NDA is keen to retain its dominance.

The current NDA government, comprising parties like the BJP and JD(U), faces a formidable challenge from the Mahagathbandhan, composed of Congress, RJD, and left parties. Meanwhile, the phase includes decisive contests affecting key ministers in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. The outcome is keenly awaited as 1,302 candidates, 10% of whom are women, vie for public support across 45,399 polling centers.

The newly entered Jan Suraaj party adds to the competitive landscape, contesting in over 200 constituencies. Election results will be revealed on November 14, potentially reshaping Bihar's political landscape.