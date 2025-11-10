Mehbooba Mufti Rebukes Minister's Controversial Remarks Amid Explosives Seizure

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti rebuffed Union Minister Giriraj Singh's controversial statements following the arrest of two suspects in connection with the recovery of 360 kilograms of explosives in Faridabad. Mufti pointedly questioned Singh, referring to the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, who were killed by non-Muslims.

During a press conference in Jammu, Mufti asked, "Who killed Gandhi ji? Who killed Indira ji? Who killed Rajiv Gandhi ji? We will talk after Giriraj ji responds to this." Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh made contentious remarks targeting the Muslim community, questioning why the accused often belong to this community.

Singh, in an interview with ANI, compared the recent incident to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, praising the government for intercepting the threat. He equated the seized explosives' potential danger to the historic attack, mentioning a possible threat to a religious event and noted, "Whenever they are caught, it is always a person from one community... a Muslim doctor has been arrested."

Moreover, Singh criticized opposition leaders for their silence on such matters, naming Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Asaduddin Owaisi. He labeled it a shocking incident for the nation, questioning why terrorists often belong to a particular religion, highlighting alleged links to religious identity as seen in past attacks.

This discourse emerged after Jammu and Kashmir Police confiscated approximately 360 kilograms of explosives from Faridabad in Haryana, apprehending Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather as the suspects involved. (ANI)