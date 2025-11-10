EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan has categorically dismissed the BJD's allegations of covert EVM transport from Ganjam to Nuapada district ahead of an impending by-election.

Addressing a press conference, Gopalan clarified that thorough verification of CCTV footage from EVM warehouses revealed no such activity. He asserted that all EVMs intended for the Nuapada bypoll were sourced from the district's own securely monitored warehouses.

However, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty remained unconvinced, raising doubts about the reliability of CCTV operations in the region. Meanwhile, preparations for the election have seen heightened security measures and logistical planning, with over 2.53 lakh voters expected to cast their votes.

