Left Menu

EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer, R.S. Gopalan, refuted allegations made by the opposition BJD about illegal movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The BJD claimed EVMs from Ganjam were covertly transferred to Nuapada before a by-election. Gopalan insists all EVMs are accounted for and rejects these claims as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:37 IST
EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan has categorically dismissed the BJD's allegations of covert EVM transport from Ganjam to Nuapada district ahead of an impending by-election.

Addressing a press conference, Gopalan clarified that thorough verification of CCTV footage from EVM warehouses revealed no such activity. He asserted that all EVMs intended for the Nuapada bypoll were sourced from the district's own securely monitored warehouses.

However, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty remained unconvinced, raising doubts about the reliability of CCTV operations in the region. Meanwhile, preparations for the election have seen heightened security measures and logistical planning, with over 2.53 lakh voters expected to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States
3
CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025