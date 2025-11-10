Electoral Showdown: Ghatsila Assembly Bypoll Prepares for Heated Contest

Jharkhand's chief electoral officer, K Ravi Kumar, announced on Monday the completion of all preparations for the Ghatsila assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11. Under heavy security measures, voting is set to start at 7 am and end by 5 pm.

Following directives from the Election Commission of India, CCTV cameras have been deployed in and around all polling stations to ensure transparency. Over 2.56 lakh citizens are eligible to vote, including a significant number of women voters.

The electoral battle features a primary contest between the JMM and BJP candidates, Somesh Chandra Soren and Babulal Soren, respectively. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren in August of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)