BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

The Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a pivotal meeting on Monday to discuss its strategic roadmap and organizational plans. This gathering comes as anticipation builds for visits from senior national leaders later in the week.

Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, State BJP president, took to social media platform X to announce her participation in chairing the meeting at Thambal Sanglen, the party's state headquarters. She highlighted the discussions focused on enhancing the party's organization and its service to the public.

Party insider sources revealed that an agenda item also included preparations for the forthcoming visits of BJP national general secretary of organization, BL Santhosh, and the BJP North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, who are expected to address pertinent issues like government formation.

