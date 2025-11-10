Left Menu

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

The Manipur unit of the BJP held a meeting to discuss the party's future roadmap and organizational actions. State BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi led the meeting. Discussions included the upcoming visit of national leaders BL Santhosh and Sambit Patra to address government formation in the state.

The Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a pivotal meeting on Monday to discuss its strategic roadmap and organizational plans. This gathering comes as anticipation builds for visits from senior national leaders later in the week.

Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, State BJP president, took to social media platform X to announce her participation in chairing the meeting at Thambal Sanglen, the party's state headquarters. She highlighted the discussions focused on enhancing the party's organization and its service to the public.

Party insider sources revealed that an agenda item also included preparations for the forthcoming visits of BJP national general secretary of organization, BL Santhosh, and the BJP North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, who are expected to address pertinent issues like government formation.

