Historic Government Shutdown: Bipartisan Deal Faces Hurdles
After the longest government shutdown in history, a legislative package seeking to end it gains momentum in Congress. Despite bipartisan efforts, contentious debates over health care subsidies and federal worker rights leave many dissatisfied. The deal attempts to reopen the government and ensure workers' backpay, facing opposition on its way to approval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
A bipartisan legislative package aimed at ending the lengthy government shutdown is advancing in Congress, with key Senate Democrats joining Republicans to push it forward.
The proposed deal funds the reopening of federal programs and services, seeking to provide backpay for furloughed workers. However, it lacks a resolution on health care subsidies, which remains a point of contention.
The bill, having cleared preliminary hurdles, now awaits further approval. As lawmakers prepare for continued debates, the package's next stop is the House, where it encounters fresh scrutiny amid partisan disagreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
