Historic Government Shutdown: Bipartisan Deal Faces Hurdles

A bipartisan legislative package aimed at ending the lengthy government shutdown is advancing in Congress, with key Senate Democrats joining Republicans to push it forward.

The proposed deal funds the reopening of federal programs and services, seeking to provide backpay for furloughed workers. However, it lacks a resolution on health care subsidies, which remains a point of contention.

The bill, having cleared preliminary hurdles, now awaits further approval. As lawmakers prepare for continued debates, the package's next stop is the House, where it encounters fresh scrutiny amid partisan disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)