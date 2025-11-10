Left Menu

Syria Thwarts IS Assassination Plots, Seeks U.S. Alliance

Syria has thwarted two Islamic State plots to assassinate President Ahmed al-Sharaa, reinforcing the peril he faces in consolidating power. As Sharaa seeks to join a U.S.-led coalition against IS, his leadership strives for international support to rebuild the war-torn nation and navigate shifting alliances.

Syria has successfully thwarted two separate assassination plots targeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa, reportedly orchestrated by the Islamic State. Senior officials confirmed the interceptions, highlighting the persistent danger facing Sharaa as he seeks to join a U.S.-led coalition against IS militants.

The foiled plots surfaced amidst President Sharaa's preparations for a historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling Syria's pivot towards Western alliances and distancing from previous ties with Russia and Iran. Sharaa, who rose to power after ousting Bashar al-Assad, aims to reshape Syria's international standing and secure rehabilitation aid.

The Syrian government has intensified its crackdown on IS cells, detaining numerous suspects amid intelligence-based operations. Joining the U.S.-led coalition is seen as a strategic move to bolster efforts against IS within Syria and signal a commitment to global security operations against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

