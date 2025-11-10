Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Symbolic Birthday: A Critique of Economic Policies

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav celebrated the birthday of Khajanchi, born during the demonetisation chaos, criticizing BJP's handling of the economy. His event symbolized opposition to past economic policies, highlighting issues like GST impact and reliance on Chinese goods, while advocating for fair economic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:38 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Symbolic Birthday: A Critique of Economic Policies
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, marked a symbolic protest against the central government's past policies by celebrating the ninth birthday of Khajanchi, a child born amidst demonetisation chaos. The event, held at the party headquarters, was a critique against the BJP's economic decisions.

Yadav took the occasion to voice concerns over India's economic health, particularly blaming the GST and increased trade with China for ongoing challenges. He lamented the hardships faced by common people, stating that government promises, such as doubling farmer incomes, remain unfulfilled amidst rising inflation and commodity scarcity.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused the government of emotional manipulation and claimed its policies have failed to substantively bolster the economy. Instead, he argued, these policies have left many, including farmers and small traders, in a precarious position, highlighting a disconnect between government rhetoric and on-ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported

Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported

 India
2
Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline

Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline

 United States
3
Ex-Bangladesh Minister Alleges Pakistan's Bid to Influence Dhaka

Ex-Bangladesh Minister Alleges Pakistan's Bid to Influence Dhaka

 India
4
Pakistan Aims for Consistency in ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Aims for Consistency in ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025