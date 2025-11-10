Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Symbolic Birthday: A Critique of Economic Policies

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, marked a symbolic protest against the central government's past policies by celebrating the ninth birthday of Khajanchi, a child born amidst demonetisation chaos. The event, held at the party headquarters, was a critique against the BJP's economic decisions.

Yadav took the occasion to voice concerns over India's economic health, particularly blaming the GST and increased trade with China for ongoing challenges. He lamented the hardships faced by common people, stating that government promises, such as doubling farmer incomes, remain unfulfilled amidst rising inflation and commodity scarcity.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused the government of emotional manipulation and claimed its policies have failed to substantively bolster the economy. Instead, he argued, these policies have left many, including farmers and small traders, in a precarious position, highlighting a disconnect between government rhetoric and on-ground realities.

