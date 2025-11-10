Left Menu

Decisions Loom Over Hamas: US-Israel Negotiations Intensify

Israel and the United States are in discussions regarding the future of trapped Hamas fighters. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Jared Kushner met to discuss strategies for disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, ensuring Hamas's permanent exclusion from any future role in the region.

In a critical development, Israel and the United States are collaborating on deciding the fate of trapped Hamas fighters, as announced by an Israeli government spokesperson on Monday.

High-stakes discussions have taken place, involving U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Central to these talks are efforts to disarm Hamas and demilitarize Gaza.

The strategy aims to prevent Hamas from having any future role in Gaza, highlighting ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

