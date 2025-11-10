Decisions Loom Over Hamas: US-Israel Negotiations Intensify
Israel and the United States are in discussions regarding the future of trapped Hamas fighters. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Jared Kushner met to discuss strategies for disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, ensuring Hamas's permanent exclusion from any future role in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:42 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a critical development, Israel and the United States are collaborating on deciding the fate of trapped Hamas fighters, as announced by an Israeli government spokesperson on Monday.
High-stakes discussions have taken place, involving U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Central to these talks are efforts to disarm Hamas and demilitarize Gaza.
The strategy aims to prevent Hamas from having any future role in Gaza, highlighting ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- U.S.
- Hamas
- Gaza
- Kushner
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- disarmament
- demilitarize
- negotiations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy at BBC: Trump's Edited Speech Sparks Apology
Controversy Strikes BBC Over Trump's Speech Edit
Trump's Controversial Pardons Stir Political Debate
Trump Threatens BBC Over Documentary Edit: Legal Action Looms
The BBC says it received a letter from President Donald Trump threatening legal action over the editing of his speech, reports AP.