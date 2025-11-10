From Rebel to Ruler: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Historic White House Visit

In an unprecedented diplomatic encounter, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is poised to make history by visiting the White House, signifying a potent shift in Syria's international relations. The former rebel leader, who famously toppled longtime Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been on a whirlwind global tour to re-establish Syria's global positioning, particularly towards Western alliances.

Security concerns are expected to dominate the agenda during the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Key discussions may include a security pact between Syria and Israel, amidst cautious scrutiny of Sharaa's militant past. Notably, the U.S. is also considering setting up a military base in Damascus, reflecting the broader strategic realignment.

The potential announcement of Syria joining a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State underlines the shifting dynamics in the Middle East. Meanwhile, recent foiled assassination plots against Sharaa highlight the ongoing threats amid Syria's complex post-conflict recovery. Despite challenges, the diplomatic milestone offers hope for Syria's reintegration and rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)