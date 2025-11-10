Left Menu

Election Commission Urged to Release Gender-Wise Turnout Data in Bihar

RJD MP Manoj Jha has called on the Election Commission of India to release the gender-wise voter turnout data for the first phase of Bihar elections, expressing concerns over the lack of transparency. The absence of such data is seen as undermining public trust in the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:21 IST
Election Commission Urged to Release Gender-Wise Turnout Data in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RJD MP Manoj Jha has raised concerns over the Election Commission of India's failure to publish gender-wise voter turnout statistics for the first phase of Bihar elections, held on November 6.

In a post on X, Jha, tagging the Election Commission, emphasized the need for such data, especially after the elections for 121 seats. He highlighted that releasing these statistics is crucial for transparency and public trust.

Jha urged an immediate release of the gender-disaggregated data and called for an explanation regarding the delay, stressing that withholding such information jeopardizes the credibility of future electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

 United States
2
Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

 United Kingdom
3
Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Interest Probe

Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Intere...

 India
4
India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025