Election Commission Urged to Release Gender-Wise Turnout Data in Bihar

RJD MP Manoj Jha has raised concerns over the Election Commission of India's failure to publish gender-wise voter turnout statistics for the first phase of Bihar elections, held on November 6.

In a post on X, Jha, tagging the Election Commission, emphasized the need for such data, especially after the elections for 121 seats. He highlighted that releasing these statistics is crucial for transparency and public trust.

Jha urged an immediate release of the gender-disaggregated data and called for an explanation regarding the delay, stressing that withholding such information jeopardizes the credibility of future electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)