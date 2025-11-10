Election Commission Urged to Release Gender-Wise Turnout Data in Bihar
RJD MP Manoj Jha has called on the Election Commission of India to release the gender-wise voter turnout data for the first phase of Bihar elections, expressing concerns over the lack of transparency. The absence of such data is seen as undermining public trust in the electoral process.
RJD MP Manoj Jha has raised concerns over the Election Commission of India's failure to publish gender-wise voter turnout statistics for the first phase of Bihar elections, held on November 6.
In a post on X, Jha, tagging the Election Commission, emphasized the need for such data, especially after the elections for 121 seats. He highlighted that releasing these statistics is crucial for transparency and public trust.
Jha urged an immediate release of the gender-disaggregated data and called for an explanation regarding the delay, stressing that withholding such information jeopardizes the credibility of future electoral processes.
