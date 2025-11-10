Akhilesh Yadav's Vision: Social Justice & National Ambitions
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, emphasized the importance of winning the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to establish a government promoting social justice. He also reaffirmed the party's ultimate goal of achieving national status by 2029. Yadav criticized the BJP's management of educational and medical institutions.
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav announced the party's priority to triumph in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, aiming to form a government that champions social justice.
During a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav emphasized their long-term ambition to achieve national party status, reiterating it as a shared dream initiated by the late party founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav. He acknowledged the stringent standards set by the Election Commission for obtaining national party recognition, noting the timeline for realization extending to the 2029 elections.
Critiquing the BJP's governance, Yadav accused them of impairing educational and medical institutions, claiming public services are suffering for the benefit of private entities. He called for change, asserting justice and equality will only flourish in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP is replaced by the SP. Currently, the SP stands as the third largest party in the Lok Sabha, trailing behind BJP and Congress.
