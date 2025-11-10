Left Menu

Ukraine's $100 Million Energy Kickback Scandal Unveiled

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is examining a $100 million kickback scheme involving Energoatom, the state nuclear power company. The investigation includes prominent figures such as a businessman and former minister adviser. As Ukraine faces power challenges from Russian attacks, the scrutiny aims to restore integrity in its energy sector.

Updated: 10-11-2025 21:08 IST
Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has launched an in-depth investigation into a colossal kickback scheme within the country's energy sector. On Monday, officials alleged the involvement of a sophisticated criminal network orchestrating $100 million in illegal transactions linked to the state nuclear power company, Energoatom.

The bureau identified a high-level criminal organization at the scandal's core, reportedly led by a businessman with ties to a former advisor to the energy minister, Energoatom's head of security, and several additional employees. Despite not naming those involved, the agency disclosed that millions passed through what was described as a 'laundromat' system.

The agency has conducted 70 searches so far in the lengthy investigation, which involved extensive audio recordings. Meanwhile, Ukraine grapples with ongoing energy challenges exacerbated by persistent Russian bombardments. This initiative is not only a fight against corruption but also a crucial step for Ukraine's European Union membership ambitions.

